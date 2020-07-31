Area Agency on Aging 3 turning to remote classes to assist seniors

They have remained committed to serving area seniors and now are able to offer remote classes.
The Area Agency on Aging 3 has received a grant to implement a Chronic Pain Self-Management Program. Participants will receive a tool kit of information for 6-sessions to help manage pain but also reduce levels of depression and anxiety, increase confidence, motivation, and social isolation during this time of uncertainty.
AAA3 Health Education Coordinator Dre White explains, “Times of this pandemic, with the stay at home orders and folks not doing so much, we’re seeing social isolation as, you know, a big thing right now in a lot of folks lives now. So yes, we’ll be able to offer the same education and the benefits to that but the social isolation piece to just interact with others. We’re really excited for that and think that is huge as well.”
Participants are expected to complete workshop materials and engage in weekly calls. There are two sessions with the first starting August 10th and the second on August 17th both lasting 6-weeks. You can call the agency at 419-222-7723 to register.