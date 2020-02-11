Area Agency on Aging receives dog food donation from All Starr Pet Rescue

The Area Agency on Aging received a special gift for their clients who have four-legged friends.
All Starr Pet Rescue donated over 85 five-pound bags of dog food to the Area Agency on Aging on Monday afternoon. Many of the clients of the agency have dogs to keep them company, and the bags of food will make it much easier for them to take care of their furry friends without risking any injury from lifting. All Starr Pet Rescue plans to donate to the Area Agency on Aging every month until they run out of dog food.
"Sometimes the only contact that these older individuals have is with their pets. They are their lifelines. They are their companions. They are their loved ones. And so for us to be able to help take care of them, it's just a wonderful thing to do," said Jolene Molaski, Marketing Coordinator, Area Agency on Aging.
All Starr Pet Rescue also donates to the Veterans Food Pantry and if they get a sponsor, they hope to donate cat food to agencies as well.