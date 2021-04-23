Many companies have started E-D and I programs to help achieve a happy and more productive workforce.
Equity, diversity and inclusion have become hot topics as some businesses are working to get a diversified staff. How to accomplish that was the topic at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting this morning. Keynote speakers from Marathon and Nutrien shared how they are managing to make every employee feel important.
Nutrien Lima Plant Manager and Chamber Board President Todd Sutton explains, “Really E,D & I is about doing the right thing. It’s doing what we should be doing. Putting that extra emphasis with the additional support structure and everything in place and helping people or teaching people how to do that is very important.”
Sutton says E-D and I involves everyone, it’s not segregating anyone, it is coming together collectively to feel good about coming to work.