Area churches will be bringing a dramatization of "The Last Supper" to life this weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Leonardo da Vinci's painting, "The Last Supper" will be coming to life this weekend.
"Come to the Table" is a dramatization of the painting of Jesus and his apostles. More than 60 performers from Lima area churches will be using a combination of various art forms, including dance, poetry, and singing to depict the Last Supper.
"We wanted to create unity in our community, by bringing as many church congregations together as we possibly could to celebrate Jesus's last supper," says MaryBlanche Hengstler.
"Come to the Table" will be this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church at 777 S. Main Street in Lima. The event is free, but organizers say they will be collecting donations, either monetary and/or nonperishable food items to help local food pantries and Our Daily Bread.