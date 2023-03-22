Area churches will be bringing a dramatization of "The Last Supper" to life this weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Leonardo da Vinci's painting, "The Last Supper" will be coming to life this weekend.

Area churches will be bringing a dramatization of "The Last Supper" to life this weekend

"Come to the Table" is a dramatization of the painting of Jesus and his apostles. More than 60 performers from Lima area churches will be using a combination of various art forms, including dance, poetry, and singing to depict the Last Supper.

Area churches will be bringing a dramatization of "The Last Supper" to life this weekend

"We wanted to create unity in our community, by bringing as many church congregations together as we possibly could to celebrate Jesus's last supper," says MaryBlanche Hengstler.

"Come to the Table" will be this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church at 777 S. Main Street in Lima. The event is free, but organizers say they will be collecting donations, either monetary and/or nonperishable food items to help local food pantries and Our Daily Bread.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.