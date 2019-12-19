Area Families Receive Christmas Assistance from Salvation Army

For some, the thought of Christmas may not be as joyous as it is for others. Many families in the Lima-Allen County area struggle to provide for their families all year long and don’t have the means to put gifts under the tree at Christmas.
But with the generosity of the community and the organization of the Salvation Army, hundreds of families will be having a brighter holiday. Today(12/19/19) was distribution day for their Christmas Assistance Program. These families are not only getting gifts for their children from this year’s Toys for Tots drive but a box of food as well to put a holiday meal on the table.
Nina Bovee says that without this assistance, December the 25th would be just like any other day and that the Salvation Army has helped them in so many ways.
Bovee says, “If this wasn’t here for us it would just be an ordinary day where the girls wouldn’t know what Santa was or what it was like to get a gift. We were homeless for 6 months at a motel and they were willing to come out and help us with clothing, food, and everything.”
This Christmas, the Salvation Army assisted 700 families which included just over 1,500 children.