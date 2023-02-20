Area high school students visit Ohio Northern University for holiday open house

ADA, OH (WLIO) - High school students took the day off from hitting the books, to learn more about their future on Presidents' Day.
Ohio Northern University showing the students what they have to offer during an open house. High school seniors, juniors, and even some sophomores spent some time on campus, not only learning about the different programs from the faculty, but also about the admissions process and scholarships and financial aid that's available. Ohio Northern has a 96% placement rate and university officials say that's due in part to the type of education they have to offer.
"The experience that students have here at the university really prepares them for success," says Bill Eilola, VP for Enrollment at Ohio Northern University. "That involves a lot of what we call high-impact learning. It really gets students engaged with their education, whether it's research opportunities presentations, recitals, really across the curriculum, they are taking that theory and putting into practice."
Around 125 more high school students and families will also be on campus this Saturday for their "Polar Preview Day".