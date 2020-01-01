Area mother welcomes her new baby girl on New Year's Day

The New Year is a time for new beginnings and that was truly the case for one area mother. Giving birth to on New Year’s Day came as a total surprise to Nekeisha Morris.

Area mother welcomes her new baby girl on New Year's Day

She wasn't due until January 11th. Her water broke at nine yesterday morning. But she didn't make it to Mercy Health-St. Ritas until 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. She delivered six-pound, six-ounce Tae'isha Harmony Tate at 2:30 New Year’s Day. Despite this being a surprise, Morris says she's happy to have this new bundle of joy in her life.

Area mother welcomes her new baby girl on New Year's Day

“It was very exciting,” said Morris. “My first New Year's baby. I was kind of scared but I was ready to get her out.”

Tate is the first baby born in the Lima-area this decade.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.