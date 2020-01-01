Area mother welcomes her new baby girl on New Year's Day

The New Year is a time for new beginnings and that was truly the case for one area mother. Giving birth to on New Year’s Day came as a total surprise to Nekeisha Morris.
She wasn't due until January 11th. Her water broke at nine yesterday morning. But she didn't make it to Mercy Health-St. Ritas until 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. She delivered six-pound, six-ounce Tae'isha Harmony Tate at 2:30 New Year’s Day. Despite this being a surprise, Morris says she's happy to have this new bundle of joy in her life.
“It was very exciting,” said Morris. “My first New Year's baby. I was kind of scared but I was ready to get her out.”
Tate is the first baby born in the Lima-area this decade.