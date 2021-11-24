Area non-profits looking to donations on Giving Tuesday to help with their mission

In this season of Thanksgiving non-profit organizations are hoping you will remember them on “Giving Tuesday.”
It is a day set aside for people to donate back to the community through giving or donating to a charity of their choosing. Locally the United Way of Greater Lima is asking people to log onto their website where you can choose from more than 40- agencies that could use your support.
Derrick Stemen is President of the United Way of Greater Lima, and he explains, “Giving Tuesday gives us that opportunity to give back to those that are not as fortunate as we are.”
Giving Tuesday is on November 30th.