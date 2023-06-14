Area Optimist Club Hosted Successful After Proms for Local Schools

June 14, 2023 Press Release from Kirsten Brunswick, The Optimist Club of Van Wert: (Van Wert, OH) - The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently hosted three successful After Prom events for Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview High School Students at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. The Van Wert After Prom took place on April 22nd from 11 PM to 2 AM. The Crestview After Prom was the following Saturday, April 29th, from 11 PM to 1:30 AM. Finally, the Lincolnview After Prom took place May 6th from 11 PM to 1:00 AM.
The purpose of the After Prom event at each school is to provide local high school students with a safe place to go after prom to play games and engage in other safe recreational activities. This year’s after prom events featured bowling, bingo, scrabble, scattergories, trivia, and many other fun activities. Any youth that participated in the games during the night got entered into drawings to win a variety of prizes including but not limited to: a mini fridge, a tv, a laptop, a bowling package, a jewelry basket, a picnic package, and many others.
The Optimist Club of Van Wert would like to thank the following area businesses for their generous donations to the event this year: Arby’s, Burger King, Dairy Queen, the Elks Lodge, First Bank of Berne, First Federal of Van Wert, Laudick’s Jewelry, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Straley Realty, Taco Bell, Thatcher Insurance, Tisha Fast: State Farm Insurance, United Way, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Wendy’s.
The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a volunteer organization whose mission is to better the lives of the youth in our community through activities and outreach events. To learn more, visit www.optimistvw.com or the Optimist Club of Van Wert on Facebook.