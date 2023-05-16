Area pastors and counselors attend workshop to learn more about addressing mental health

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial hosted a workshop for area counselors and pastors to gain insight into addressing mental health.
Cornerstone of Hope presented to several area faith groups about the intersection of faith and mental health. The presenter used neuroscience to discuss what happens in our physical brain when we are exposed to scriptures and religious experiences. Leaders gained a renewed sense of how we process information in order to better guide those who are struggling with anxiety or depression in our community.
"I so value that Lima Memorial is welcoming them in and really trying to equip them well because they are on the front lines. They are trusted by a lot of people in the community. For them to be able to feel a little bit more equipped to manage this in healthy ways, that's going to help our whole community," stated Kari Taylor, LPCC-S and executive director of Cornerstone of Hope Lima.
The workshop was held as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month and made possible through the partnership of West Central Ohio Health Ministries Program, Lima Memorial Health System, and Allen County Public Health.