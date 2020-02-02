Area professor shares her opinion on upcoming state of the union address

We're just days away from President Donald Trump's State Of The Union address and many people don't know what to expect.
President Trump will be giving his address on Tuesday. This is a day before the Senate is expected to vote on the impeachment acquittal. The impeachment trial has been an ongoing process that started back in December when the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for abusing his office and obstructing Congress.
One Ohio Northern University Political Communication Professor believes he will use this address as an opportunity to talk about his feelings on the impeachment trial.
“I think it would be in his own best interest to talk about the work that needs to be done in the country and not necessarily what’s happening with his impeachment hearings,” said Jennifer Walton, ONU Political Communication Professor.
The president is expected to give his address Tuesday night at 9.