Area Rotarians riding to save lives with their "Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad" project

It’s not how far they ride or how fast they ride but why they ride that keeps them peddling.
A dozen riders, mostly Rotary members of District 6600 which includes Lima, are on a mission to save lives. This week is their fundraising ride across 250 miles in western Ohio for their international project “Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad”, better known as “MESA”. Monday they made a stop at the Lima Rotary Club meeting to talk about the ride.
Randy Box is the MESA Bicycle Tour Director and explains their goals. “We raise money to transport it. We get donated equipment that’s still good and usable and we send it to countries that can really use it and need it to save lives.”
Their warehouse in Fostoria is full and they are seeing increased costs to ship the supplies to the final destinations. The Lima Rotary Foundation donating $5,000 to “MESA” to assist in the effort. You don’t have to be a Rotarian to support “MESA” anyone can donate. You can learn more at rotarydistrict6600.org/mesa.