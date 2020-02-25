Area senior citizens celebrating Mardi Gras with a taste of New Orleans

As people start to celebrate the Lenten season, they are taking advantage of Fat Tuesday.
Residents at Elmcroft of Lima assisted living community were getting a taste of New Orleans as they celebrated Mardi Gras style this afternoon. The menu offered jambalaya, scalloped tomatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Some residents even donning feathered masks and party beads. Elmcroft administrators say activities like this are good for residents.
Elmcroft of Lima Executive Director Georgiana Saffle says they enjoy hosting events like this for their residents. “It just helps to keep the residents connected with the world around them. In an assisted living community sometimes they feel a little detached from the community and this just helps to bring it all back full circle for them.”
Each month Elmcroft hosts a signature program that takes residents around the world with food, music, fun facts and trivia. They invite the public to come and attend their programs to get a feel of what Elmcroft is all about.