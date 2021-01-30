Area seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine at Putnam County Vaccine Clinic

A Putnam County clinic allowed area seniors to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine on Saturday.
Area residents who scheduled an appointment with the Putnam County Health Department were able to head down to the Ottawa Knights of Columbus, where they received the vaccine.
Those 75 years of age and older were directed to different booths where they were given information about the vaccine before receiving it. Over 600 residents received the vaccine on Saturday.
"We are working very hard to make sure we identify in our community that are above that 75 years of age and vaccinating them," said Kim Rieman, Health Commissioner at the Putnam County Health Department. "We have a lot of individuals that we can vaccinate, like I said we are very full today, we have over 600 individuals but we are just very happy that we are getting to the population that needs it the most."