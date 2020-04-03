Area walkers abiding by social distancing in parks

The governor has stated he wants people to get outside to get fresh air but to do so while social distancing.
The Ottawa Metro Park was a popular spot Friday morning as people were walking and biking to connect with nature and get some exercise. Those we saw were being cognitive to social distancing while being active outside.
Julie Chadwell walks every day and has noticed people being aware of their space, “Right, absolutely and usually people are really good. If someone is coming towards you they kind of go over to the other side and I go over to the other side and we just keep our distance.”
Alyssa Jordan is also seeing people being polite and moving over, “People just go into the grass if someone’s coming and then you go into the grass on the other side. Yesterday I saw a lot of people just having a conversation and they were one both sides of the sidewalk talking.”
Local parks are still open but you can’t congregate and the playgrounds are off-limits.