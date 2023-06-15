Area youth get a chance to learn tennis thanks to the Lima Area Tennis Association

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - During their summer break, many children in Lima are discovering the joys of playing tennis.
For more than 40 years, the Lima Area Tennis Association has provided a free summer camp for area kids. Those hitting the courts have been learning tennis fundamentals, including the rules of the game and proper etiquette. Throughout the two-week program, the kids have been honing their skills and learning about everything from volleying and the backhand, to having a strong serving game.
"You know, a lot of these kids, when they first came out, had never had a racket in their hand, and now they're out there playing games. So, it's nice to see that progression from the first day to the last day. You just see so much improvement, and I think doing a camp every day really helps build on that development and build on those skills as they move through the two weeks. So, it's really a great program," said Joan Collar, board member of the Lima Area Tennis Association.
The camp will wrap up Friday with a tournament with the kids competing against each other. An award ceremony will follow, where two new rackets will be given away.