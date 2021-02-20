Local area youth learned important lessons during a program at the Bradfield Community Center.
An Open Gym & Pizza program had area youth participate in games of basketball, have pizza, and socialize.
But the most important lesson came beyond the court and pizza box, as area leaders were on hand to teach youth about the values of leadership and education.
Students from grades 4th-8th listened to leaders describing challenges they had to face growing up, and resources that are available now to help kids succeed.
"Just like having more people on your side to help you become a man and mature more... the more people I have, that like the more help I have," said Troy Pelletier Jr., a participant in the program. "I can learn lessons from them because they been through it and they know what happened and what's going on to help us."