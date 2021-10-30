Armstrong Air and Space Museum celebrates Halloween with Boo! On the Moon

It’s getting a little spooky over at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum for their Boo! On the Moon event.
Every year, the museum likes to get into the Halloween spirit and deck the whole place out with spiderwebs, ghouls, and pumpkins. On Saturday (10/30/2021), families were seen making their way through the museum dressed in costumes, and the workers dressed up too. What’s a Halloween event without candy? Little ones were given treats along the way.
The executive director of the museum, Dante Centouri, says he hopes the community takes this chance to show off their costumes one last time this year.
“It almost felt like Halloween was over because we had the parade, we had trick-or-treating, but no! It’s not over yet," says Centouri. "Halloween is tomorrow, and we have a whole weekend of Halloween fun here at the museum. A lot of times you have your costume, you love it, I remember being a kid and just wanting to wear it one more time, so you have that opportunity here right now.”
Boo! On the Moon will run again Sunday (10/31/2021) during regular museum hours.