Aroma of barbecue fills Delphos during VFW Post Chicken Dinner Sunday

VFW Post 3035 held a barbecue chicken dinner for Delphos residents on Sunday.
Each dinner contained freshly cooked barbecue chicken, a bread roll, corn, and more.
Residents lined up across West 4th Street to place their orders from their vehicles. Members from the post then made their orders and delivered them while keeping socially distant.
The chicken barbecue is held throughout the year by the VFW post.
"Most of the proceeds generally go to our community," said Drew Munshower, the Commander of VFW Post 3035. "Everything that happened here locally in the Delphos community, the VFW here takes part in that monetarily or we made donations in other forms."