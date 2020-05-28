The state says about 1.3 million Ohioans have filed unemployment claims in the past 10 weeks.
This as Ohio's stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says about 42,000 people filed claims for the week ending May 23rd. That's down from about 46,000 claims filed the previous week.
Job and Family Services says the nearly 1.3 million people who filed since the pandemic started is more than the total of the past three years. The state says it has now distributed more than 3.1 billion dollars to more than 644,000 unemployment applicants.