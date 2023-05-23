Around $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Lima Senior students during convocation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Senior class was recognized for all their hard work during Tuesday's convocation.
A grand total of one and a half million dollars in academic and athletic scholarships were awarded to roughly 80 graduating seniors. Many of the awards come as a surprise to students and will go a long way in supporting the next chapter of their lives. The scholarship money is all thanks to the generosity of Lima Senior alumni, local businesses, and families who are making sure the next graduating class can achieve their dreams.
"We couldn't function without the community support. We really pride ourselves on being a community hub a we're just very blessed and very fortunate that so many community members are willing to step up and support our students," stated Tyler Turner, principal at Lima Senior.
The graduation ceremony will be held at 11:30 this Saturday in Spartan Stadium. Congratulations to all 2023 graduates!