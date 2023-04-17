Around 60 people achieve their dream of becoming citizens of the United States

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - More than 60 people became naturalized United States citizens today at a ceremony in Findlay. Madison Kenjura was there and has more on what it took to make that dream come true.
For more than a decade, the University of Findlay has had the privilege of hosting a diverse group of immigrants as they take their last steps toward becoming citizens of the United States of America.
"It's such an honor. While we invite the community in, as you can see we have multiple high schools here represented, by people from the community as well the university community. It's really exciting, this is the end of a long journey for these folks," explained Ron Tulley, University of Findlay dean of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.
For some, that journey to becoming an American citizen has taken decades. Despite the red tape and other obstacles, many remained determined, including Canadian immigrant, Gisele Johnson who has waited for this day for more than 20 years.
"This, to me, is a surreal moment. To me, this is a dream come true. This is something that I've wanted for a long time. I wanted to vote, I felt like that was my responsibility, and it's a privilege to vote. And plus, I want to run for office and this is the first step into running for office. It's like my life is beginning, even though I'm 63 years old," said Gisele Johnson, new American citizen.
Approximately 60 people from 28 different countries experienced that same feeling.
"I just (want to) say I'm so happy and my family is so happy for me, and now, I was waiting for this day for a long time. I feel like I was born here now. That's my country," stated Mona Shami, new American citizen.