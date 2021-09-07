An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting at the Landing Strip Bar in the Paulding County village of Oakwood, early Monday.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Brown of Oakwood, in connection with the shooting of 37-year-old Dustin Dobbelaere of Defiance. Brown is initially facing charges of felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated. He is being held without bond in the Paulding County Jail. He's expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
Dobbelaere was shot several times and remains in Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. His condition is unknown.