Arrive Alive Tour raising awareness to distracted and impaired driving

The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission are trying to drive home the point that when you are behind the wheel to remain alert and sober. They brought in the Arrive Alive Tour to the Allen County Fair Saturday afternoon. Through a driving simulator, people can see just how dangerous it is to be driving while impaired by marijuana or alcohol. People can even experience the effects of distracted driving through the simulator. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration traffic fatalities rose nearly 11 percent in 2021 nationwide, in Allen County the number of fatal crashes jumped from ten to 21 from 2020 to 2021. So, officials want to make sure that drivers know that people’s lives are at stake when you get behind the wheel impaired.
“You are not in your right mind whenever you are driving under the influence of whatever. You think you are doing a good job, you are really not,” says Shaunna Basinger, Public Outreach and Community Program Planner. “Whether you are driving too slow, too fast, or swerving and just to be able to see how common it is and how much of a common occurrence it is to deal with.”
Law enforcement agencies are ramping up enforcement through Labor Day Weekend with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, to crack down on impaired drivers across the country.
