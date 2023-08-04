Art fair in downtown Lima gives artists a chance to share their talents as part of the Amphitheater's grand opening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The opening weekend for the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater continued Friday with a focus on visual arts.
More than a dozen fine artists were in downtown Lima for Artspace/Lima's art fair. You could find anything from photography to painting to woodworking to silverware jewelry. Each booth had work that was handmade by the artist with some even demonstrating their talent. For some, it was their first time participating in an art fair.
"It's just a hobby but I figured it would be really cool to be at least hey I made this. And to see everybody else's stuff cause there's so much here to see and there's a huge, huge variety of stuff too. And it's really cool that you probably didn't know all this cool stuff here in Lima," said Aimee Stocklin, painter.
"My shop was full of items that I've made and I've never been to a show before and I've never sold any I've always given them away as gifts. And so I needed to make room in my shop so I loaded up the car," said Bill Garver, woodworker.
The art fair just wrapped up and Friday evening's events center around the Pangle Pavilion with several performances including Lima's own Beach Boy Al Jardine.