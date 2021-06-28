Art for Recovery to remain a virtual event

One local agency discovered that going virtual paid off for their fundraiser due to COVID and has decided to stay virtual for the event.
Coleman Professional Services will be holding their “Art for Recovery” auction online in October. Last year's auction was successful in raising funds to help those needing mental health and addiction services. The online auction will offer many ways for you to give support including raffles, games, and the auction. They are currently looking for sponsors and artists to support their mission and help those in need.
Coleman’s Regional Development Director Adah Ellerbrock explains, “People who would like to support a cause that’s going to help those that can’t help themselves. So, it’s a pay it forward idea where they can help sponsor our event and help those who are working on their mental health and addiction through Coleman Services.”
You can call Coleman at 419-236-9352 or log on to their website to participate. The artwork will be on display at ArtSpace from mid-September through October 20th. This year’s theme is “Rediscover Hope”.