"Art to Go" is Gone

After 21 weeks of providing the inspiration for thousands of art projects, ArtSpace Lima has handed out their last “Art to Go” bag.
No one really heard of Cherry Alley until COVID hit and ArtSpace stated their weekly art handouts. A total of 11-thousand 8-hundred bags were given to encourage children and their families to enjoy the arts. The program got backing from several area organizations over the weeks and ArtSpace Lima became a household name.
Executive Director Sally Windle explains, “We’ve had a lot of people that have purchased memberships so they can come in and we’ve had a lot of inquiries about classes. That’s what we really want to do. We want to encourage creativity so whether you’re getting an art bag or coming inside to do a class that’s what it’s all about. Children and adults, we offer a lot because we want to keep that creativity going.”
Windle says that if the pandemic takes another toll on the school year you will find them back on Cherry Alley keeping it creative.