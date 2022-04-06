Artist from Kansas City shares his talent with Lima Senior students as they create new mural

An artist in residency at Lima Senior High School is bringing his talents to teach kids as they create a new mural in the school.
JT Daniels is an artist that specializes in murals and his work will be seen on a wall in the high school. He comes from Kansas City where he is known for his colorful murals. He worked with the students via Zoom to come up with the design and this week it's coming to life in the arts wing of the school.
JT Daniels explains, “I’ve loved the interaction so far with students telling me, talk to me about what they want to do with their lives after high school. I’m talking about pursuing a career as an artist. I tell them it can be profitable. It is good and even if you don’t do it to make profit you can still affect your community in positive ways.”
Lima Senior High School Senior Tommie Jefferson adds, “When we watched like a tribute on his work I really admired him because I’m an artist and I want to pursue college in the fashion design industry and the design industry. I really admire like his media and the way he works. So, I took into consideration having like a good effort when I come out here and get a chance to work with JT Daniels.”
The public will have a chance to see Daniel and the students' work on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the school. He will talk about the project and share some of his other works.
