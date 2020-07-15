ArtSpace continues weekly to-go art bags

ArtSpace/Lima continues its to-go art bags program with a paper quilling activity.
This art medium involves rolling up colored paper strips and gluing them together to create a shape. This is just one of many of the projects ArtSpace has offered over the last few months with the art bags program, and it's had big success in the community since it started back in March.
"At the end of the day today, we'll have given away 10,000 bags," said Sally Windle, executive director of ArtSpace Lima. "Our philosophy is that people need to create; we're creating our new normal and our existence, and this is keeping those skills going, so it’s really exciting that people still want to do this."
The to-go art bags will be available for pickup every Wednesday until August 5th.