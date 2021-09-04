Artspace/Lima continues their art bag giveaways

It’s been over a year since ArtSpace/Lima has started the to-go art bags and they haven’t stopped since.
People can now start their very own sketchbook thanks to this month’s art bags. Complete with pencils, an eraser, a sharpener, and of course a sketchbook, Artspace is hoping to inspire creativity in others.
They started these to-go bags in light of the pandemic, but as art space opened back up, they continued to give them out. They’ve become popular in the community with cars lining up for a bag every month.
“It was community support and community demand, really," says Sally Windle, the executive director of Artspace/Lima. "We’ve given out 22,000 of these bags now. As long as people like them we’ll give them out. Plus, I think there’s a real need for people to be creative. Whatever their circumstances are, there’s always that nice part that you can do something on your own just to be creative.”
Artspace also gives the bags out to kids in the local hospitals and brings them to other local businesses for them to hand out as well.