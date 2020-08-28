ArtSpace/Lima filled to the brim with art exhibits

Ever since ArtSpace/Lima reopened their doors, they have been busy bringing the arts back to town square.
They currently have several exhibits going on with several more coming. They are using every inch of the facility and have recently refurbished the third floor for more exhibition space. “Community” is now in the Ellen Nelson Gallery and “Community Artifacts” is in the brick room. A traveling “Women Suffrage” has arrived and will be exhibited soon. There is also a grouping of photos that were found on the curb ready for the trash that was salvaged here in Lima. They are hoping someone will recognize the people in the photos. Now is the time to visit ArtSpace to enjoy many art formats.
Executive Director Sally Windle adds, “So there’s lots to see and lots of rooms to go to, plus lobby areas. So, we have the whole house full so people can come in and enjoy and we do have sanitizers at the front of every gallery, so we’ve taken the safety precautions as well.”
They will also be holding their annual Spring Show this fall entitled “Spring into Fall”. The juried show is open to all artists 18 years and older within a 100-mile radius of Lima. Work will be accepted September 22 through 26. The exhibit will be October 3rd through November 6th. The prospectus can be found on ArtSpace’s website.