ArtSpace/Lima gets and gives donations from "Art to Go" bags

The overnight fire at the former Roxy causing some issues at ArtSpace/Lima on Wednesday.
Water from the fire made its way down the alley into the access to the elevator room and continued into the main lobby of the building. It caused minor damage but the containment of the site causing traffic flow issues for their “Art to Go” bag distribution. But where there’s a will there’s a way as people found their way down Cherry Alley to get the art projects. ArtSpace/Lima getting a donation today to help continue their “Art to Go” bags. The money from a February fundraiser by Homies Production and Legacy Arts.
Executive Director Sally Windle explains, “It will probably go for 2 or 3 different weeks because we try to get as many materials as possible. So, it’s a wonderful donation but very generous. It will help us spread the projects out for a lot of people.”
ArtSpace made a donation on Wednesday with money raised at last week's art bag distribution. The community donated 750-dollars that was evenly given to The Humane Society, Deb’s Dogs, and All Starr Pets.