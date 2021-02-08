This month the “TO GO Art Bags” from ArtSpace Lima are for the birds, literally.
They have teamed up with Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District for the “LOVE” of nature. The bags will contain a heart-shaped cookie cutter and all the makings of a Valentine’s birdfeeder. Each kit will also have a bird identification sheet as well. Organizers say this a perfect project for the winter months.
ArtSpace Lima Executive Director Sally Windle adds, “Well, a lot of people are inside and so they are watching and there’s also the need to feed the birds. This is extra care and it also has the valentine theme with the hearts. So, everyone can make this, and then with the sheets that we’ve give you can identify birds that are in your neighborhood.”
The “TO GO Art Bags” will be distributed at the back of ArtSpace (65 Town Square Lima, Ohio 45801) along Cherry Alley starting at noon this Saturday.