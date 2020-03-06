Trying to get away from the cold? ArtSpace/Lima hosted a concert Friday evening with some island inspiration.
ArtSpace/Lima hosted Sojourn Steel, who is a three-person band that plays traditional island sounds of Calypso and Soca, to Pop, Latin, and Jazz. Instruments played tonight included the steel drum, vocals, and a bass guitar. This is one of many different musicians that ArtSpace/Lima brings in to diversify the audience’s musical knowledge.
Executive Director at Artspace/Lima, Sally Windle said, “We try to present all different types of music. Sometimes we have singer-songwriters, sometimes we have rock singers, and sometimes we have just general folks that do country music but it’s just nice to have different types of music and in an intimate setting in a gallery.”
You can find more information about upcoming events at ArtSpace/Lima at https://www.artspacelima.com/.