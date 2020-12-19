Artspace Lima holds to-go art bag giveaway, planning more for the future

Back by popular demand, Artspace Lima was giving away more to-go art bags just in time for the holidays.
People pulled up in the alley behind Artspace with smiling faces, excited to pick up another art project for their family. This art bag featured scratch-art to use to design a holiday greeting card.
Artspace says they’re glad the community responds so well to their giveaways, and love being a vessel of creativity in Lima.
“This is what we want to do," says Sally Windle, the executive director at Artspace Lima. "This is what we’re built on. It’s about educating and it’s about high-quality art experiences and we want to be that place for Lima.”
Windle that since the to-go bags have become so popular, they will be holding one at least once a month. For January, they will be giving away journals to help you start the new year with a fresh mind.