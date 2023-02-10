ArtSpace/Lima hosts book signing for local author Marilyn Stark

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local author met with readers old and new at a book signing in Lima.
ArtSpace/Lima hosted a book signing for Marilyn Stark's memoir "How Writing Changed My Life" Friday night. Stark graduated from the former Northwestern School of Commerce in Lima and has written several novels, wrote for "The Senior's Beacon," and has compiled historical photos of Allen County.
Her book alternates between short stories about her life, work, and family, and each short story is followed by a piece of original poetry.
"That's one of my reasons for putting it together this way, was people who work don't have time to read a novel maybe, or a book period. But they can go in and read one little story and a poem that goes with it, maybe it doesn't," Stark said.
She also says that writing about difficult experiences can both help you improve your writing skills and overcome those negative feelings.