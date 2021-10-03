Artspace/Lima hosts global film festival viewings

Film lovers in the community got to vote on the Manhattan Short Film Festival thanks to Artspace/Lima.
For the past week, people from around the globe all were able to watch the ten short films featured in the festival. Artspace/Lima was one of the theaters out of over 400 to present the films.
Saturday was the final night to screen the festival, and the last ballots were cast for the best actor and best film award. Artspace says it’s a great way to fundraise, and they are always looking to support different art forms.
Sally Windle, the executive director of Artspace/Lima says, “This is a dual-purpose because it is a fundraiser for us. We split the gate with the Manhattan Film Shorts Company, but also there’s a real creativity that comes through films. Independent filmmakers usually have a really interesting way of presenting their story. It’s still an art form, so we’d like to present that as well.”
The winner of the film festival gets automatically qualified for an Oscar.