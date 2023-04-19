LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday night, ArtSpace/Lima will be holding "An Evening with the Hendersons'" to help celebrate the life and music career of the Lima Grammy winner with members of his family.
That day is also Henderson's birthday, so there will be food and cake and they will be dedicating the mural that artist Bryan Moss completed last week in the alcove at ArtSpace.
"It's a nice time to bring this back into focus, there's been some other celebrations. But these two big events happening at the same time are really interesting because it really just names his impact in this community," says Sally Windle, Ex. Dir. ArtSpace/Lima. "And we are happy to celebrate it and also happy to highlight the fact that arts are here in this community and people have done some pretty amazing things."
The "Evening with the Hendersons" is Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at ArtSpace/Lima, the new mural will be dedicated at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.