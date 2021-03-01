ArtSpace/Lima looking for Spring Show submissions

With spring approaching, ArtSpace/Lima is preparing for their annual Spring Show.
They are calling on artists to submit works for one of the largest exhibits in the region. Each year they get hundreds of entries from artists 18 years of age and older that live within a hundred-mile radius of Lima. The work submitted is from both professionals and amateurs that love to dabble in the arts.
ArtSpace Executive Director Sally Windle explains, “We don’t have any size limitations, and this is all different mediums. We’re looking for some of those really unique pieces. Sometimes there are people that come back to this and they just have new designs in their same media. But it’s always an interesting show because it showcases just about everything any artist is doing.”
Entries can be dropped off from March 23rd through the 27th during regular business hours at ArtSpace. This will be their 69th annual juried “Spring Show”. More information can be found at https://www.artspacelima.com/.