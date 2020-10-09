ArtSpace/Lima now exhibiting the "Spring into Fall" Art Show

Artists from all over the region came out for the “delayed” 68th annual Spring Art Show at ArtSpace/Lima.
Art fans can come out and enjoy 90 works of art in a variety of mediums. This year was a record amount of entries as 150 pieces of art were submitted and juried down to the 3-floors of exhibits. Mediums include painting, sculpture, photography, and more as 42 artists are represented. ArtSpace representatives say they were surprised by the number of entries and believe it may be the quarantine that inspired artists to keep creating.
ArtSpace executive Director Sally Windle explains, “I think creativity is something you have to do because we are now navigating our new existence. And with all the circumstances that are going on creativity is just a basic survival element. So, artists are using the time that they have to create even more.”
The “Spring into Fall” Art Exhibit will be up through November 6th during gallery hours. It is free and open to the public. ArtSpace/Lima is located at 65 Town Square Lima, Ohio 45801.