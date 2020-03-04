It's Youth Art Month and ArtSpace/Lima is showcasing a new exhibit highlighting the work of students across northwest Ohio. The Ohio Art Education Association exhibit puts the spotlight on more than 150 different paintings, sculptures and other artistry.
All of the work is created by K-8 students from Toledo to Lima. Artspace/Lima was chosen by the Northwest Ohio Art Education Association to host the exhibit for the first time. The executive director says it's important to give attention to the work of students because of the creativity they bring.
“Kid’s work is just as important as any other creative artist and we want to give them a chance to highlight what they do and do really well,” said Sally Windle, ArtSpace/Lima executive director. “So this is important for just everybody to be appreciators as well as artists.
You can stop by the exhibit from now until March 14th. They will have a closing reception from 1 to 3 to honor the students and their work on the last day of the exhibit.