A exhibition and reception brought many Lima residents to Artspace/Lima.
The art exhibition showcased Cincinnati-Area Artist Stuart Fink's work, who has a unique tie to the Lima area.
A staple in Lima is the outdoor public statue called "Trinity". Work on Trinity began back in 1985, when ArtSpace/Lima was called the Lima Art Association.
A call for artists to submit plans for the Trinity began in 1985. Fink was selected as the winner of the outreach effort, and completed the task along with other partners to complete the Trinity statue in the northwest quadrant of Town Square.
And 35 years later, Fink returns to Lima by displaying his latest works in the Ellen Nelson Gallery. The Cincinnati artist's work contains shapes and designs that mirror the Lima Trinity sculpture.
A total of 40 small, solid steel sculptures were on display in the gallery, along with his large paperwork renderings and artifacts form his first visit to Lima.
The Brick Gallery also held photographs and newspaper clippings documenting the work done by Fink in 1985 through 1987.