ArtSpace Lima Project Featured in Ohio Magazine

ArtSpace/Lima getting highlighted in a statewide magazine for their efforts to keep people creative during the pandemic.
Ohio Magazine has spotlighted their “TO GO” Art bags in the “Celebrating the Hometown Spirit”. The magazine contacted ArtSpace for an interview and were sent 20 “To Go” bags of art supplies which they got to experience. The downtown Lima art center was 1 of 10 projects that were showcased, and organizers say it is all because of working together.
ArtSpace Executive Director Sally Windle explains, “This was not only the community that responded to the bags but the community businesses also. Because it sparked a lot of business partnerships and that’s what they mentioned too. It was a community effort and a community activity.”
Windle says they plan on continuing the “TO GO” art bags on a monthly basis thanks to more donations pouring in.