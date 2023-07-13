ArtSpace/Lima seeking photographers interested in forming new club

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The wheels are in motion to try to organize a new photography club in Lima.
The first meeting was held at ArtSpace/Lima to find out how many people would be interested and what they would like to club to look like. Lima previously did have a photography club, but it disbanded several years ago.
Those who came to the meeting gave their ideas for what activities or workshops they'd like the club to offer and suggestions for when and how often the group should meet.
Photography is usually done alone, but the new club could be a place where someone can learn from and be inspired by others.
"Sharing pictures, sharing ideas, techniques, photography styles if you wish. Just to get people together of a like mind, it's always fun to get people that are interested in what you're doing," Dean Brown, who is organizing the new photography club, said.
If you would like to be notified of the next exploratory meeting, or give feedback of your own, you can call ArtSpace/Lima at (419)-222-1721 or follow them on Facebook.