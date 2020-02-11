ArtSpace/Lima showcases "Treasures of Lima"

ArtSpace/Lima is now showcasing an exhibit that highlights some of downtown Lima's richest history. That new exhibit is the "Treasures of Lima".

It is in the Sullivan Gallery and showcases over a dozen paintings of historic places downtown. The old YMCA, Town Square, and the Wingate hotel are just some places pictured in the paintings. The ArtSpace/Lima executive director says it’s important to show off this work because it allows the community to explore the great history of the city.

“There’s some buildings that don’t exist anymore so we like to show those plus there are some artists that have painted some really nice things or maybe they aren’t familiar in the repertoire so we like to show those,” said Sally Windle, ArtSpace Lima executive director. “Plus we got a lot in our permanent collection that hasn’t been out or has never been out.”

You can check out the exhibit until the end of February.

 

