It has been such a success it has doubled in size each week it has been offered.
The ArtSpace Art to Go Bags are helping kids stay active and creative during the “Stay at Home” order from the governor. Each Wednesday, they have been offering a different art project with all the materials needed to complete them. This week is “Chalk the Walk” as part of a national movement to offer encouragement during a time of crisis. The art bags will have sample ideas and a set of multi-colored sidewalk chalk.
Executive Director Sally Windle explains more, “We’re encouraging people to put some positive messages outside. We've got endless canvass because of the concrete, so when their out taking a walk, they can put out a positive message. They can also put themselves in some scenarios and we’ve given everybody some ideas to put that, plus the chalk in the bag”
The pickup location has changed and will be a drive-through at the ArtSpace's back door. You are to access Cherry Alley from High Street and will be exiting onto Market Street. You can get the bags this Wednesday, April 8th starting at Noon.