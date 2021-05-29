Artspace/Lima wants you to beautify the sidewalks with their latest to-go bag

Artspace/Lima to-go bags became very popular during the pandemic, and they are still offering at-home art experiences Saturday.
The theme or rather medium of Saturday's art to-go bags was sidewalk chalk. People pulled through the alley behind Artspace to pick up their baggie filled with a couple of pieces of chalk, along with a few ideas on what to draw to spark some creativity.
Artspace is always more than happy to be encouraging people to dip their toes into different art experiences.
Sally Windle, the executive director of Artspace/Lima says, “You have hopscotch games that you can put on there, but it now has turned into something where people can put messages like, ‘have a good day’, decorating, and anybody can be successful at it and you can get a lot of bright colors.”
They were also giving out chalk for this to-go bag so people can practice for the First Friday event at Artspace.
Windle says, “We’re doing the chalk for a couple of reasons. Not only is it to decorate their own surroundings but next Friday is the First Friday and we’re going to have a large walk area that everybody can participate in. We’re going to call it the walk of designs and the walk of dreams.”
The First Friday event will be right outside of Artspace/Lima and will be going on from 11 am until 8 pm. Look for updates about the event on the Artspace/Lima Facebook page.