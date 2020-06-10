ArtSpace Lima's TO-GO Art Bags keep gaining in popularity

It’s week number 13 and the popularity of the “TO-GO” art bags from ArtSpace Lima just keeps growing.
A steady line of cars makes their way down Cherry Alley each Wednesday since March 18th to get free art projects for the kids. Today’s bag included instructions. Paint and a brush to make a peace rock and instruction on how to make a homemade kazoo from the Lima Symphony. Organizers say they are getting donations that have made all this possible and encourage people not to miss next week's “TO-GO” art bags and support the Humane Society.
Executive Director Sally Wendle explains, “We got a wonderful donation, so we were able to purchase puppet books. In the puppet book, it’s a cat and a dog with a coloring sheet, DVD, as well as a storybook. What we are going to do since we were given these wonderful donations, we’re going to take donations for the Humane Society.”
They will also be handing out information on the City of Lima’s “virtual” Summer Parks program
More than 6,000 bags have been given out since they started. The last “TO-GO” art bags will be Wednesday, August 5th.