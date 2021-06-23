Once again, ArtSpace/Lima will be giving people a chance to flex their artistic skills with another round of their to-go art bags.
This time, the medium of the art bags will be drawstring bags with red and blue markers and design ideas inside. The bags are blank and people are encouraged to draw a 4th of July design on their bag.
ArtSpace is partnering with the Lima parks and recreation summer program for this to-go activity.
"We do art in the parks, we do those art activities, and they have done the bags and it was really popular," said Sally Windle, executive director at ArtSpace. "We decided to do that again and get them out to everybody - it’s a holiday bag, but it’s also one that they could use beyond the holiday."
The art bags will be available Saturday, June 26th, starting at noon. They can be picked up behind ArtSpace on Cherry Alley.