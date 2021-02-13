A new exhibit showcases the art of local area high school students.
Saturday marks the start of the 33rd Annual Kewpee High School Art Invitational exhibit at ArtSpace/Lima.
Art made by students from eighteen local high schools were on display on three floors of the building.
Categories of art include ceramics, digital media, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.
The art exhibit is open from February 13th - February 27th, 2021. The exhibit is free and open to the public.